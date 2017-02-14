George F. Avery, Jr., 87

George F. Avery, Jr., a 50-year resident of Westport, died Jan. 11. He was 87.



George F. Avery, Jr: business executive. Contributed photo : business executive.

He was born in Syracuse, New York, to George Francis Avery and Marion Riddler Avery. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1951. He was the president of his fraternity, SAE, student manager of the football program, and held numerous honors for his academics, volunteerism and commitment to the Penn State community, including admission to the national Blue Key Honor Society.

Following his marriage to Janice in 1951, he served in the U.S. Air Force, and upon discharge began a 52-year career in the management of international transportation, with Alcoa in Pittsburgh, Celanese Corporation in New York City, Stauffer Chemical Company (later Rhone Poulenc) at the Nyala Farms complex in Westport, and thereafter as a consultant, dealing largely with raw materials and hazardous materials shipped by sea.

He was a co-founder and president of the United States Shippers Association, a founding member of Shippers for Competitive Ocean Transport, and led related industry committees of the National Council on International Trade Development, the National Industrial Transportation League, the Chemical Manufacturer’s Association, and the American-European Soda Ash Association.

He loved sports, and he served as a football referee for several decades in high school, college, and semi-professional leagues in the region. He coached baseball teams in the Westport Police Athletic League, and was a member of the Downtown Athletic Club.

In later years he played golf around New England with his friends in a group dubbed Ye Olde Twisters, and was a member of the Y’s Men of Westport and Weston.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Janice Berg Avery; his four children, G. Randall Avery of Rowayton, Alison Avery Lerman of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, Karen Steinschneider of Fairfield, and Joanne Avery of Greenville, South Carolina; his sister Carole Patrick of New Bern, North Carolina; and brother John Avery of Hollywood, Florida, and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport.