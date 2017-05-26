Garage Fire Blamed on Generator



Westport fire officials today blamed a fire Thursday at 10 Lookout Lane that extensively damaged a garage on a generator running during a power outage. All occupants escaped safely, but there was smoke throughout the house, which firefighters were able to remove with fans, said Assistant Chief Michael Kronick. He urged residents to always read and follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions before running generator, and, as carbon monoxide is emitted, never use a generator inside a home, garage, crawl space, or other enclosed areas. Also, never plug a generator directly into a home outlet and have a qualified electrician install a power transfer switch. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Fire Department photo

