Galy L. Starzyk, 98

Galy Lapin Starzyk of Westport died Dec. 28 at home. She was 98.

She was born May 21, 1918 in Tuapse, Russia, daughter of the late Leonid B. and Olga Harrin Lapin. She came to the United States as a young girl and was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in the early days of operation.

On April 30, 1944, she began her 71-year marriage to Michael L. Starzyk, raising son Paul and daughter Nona together. She also busied herself as a volunteer transporter at Norwalk Hospital and involvement with the Home Builders Association of Fairfield County.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Vitaly Lapin; son Paul and Paul’s “spiritual wife” Joyce Graham. Survivors include daughter Nona Starzyk of Danbury; granddaughters Rebecca Wilson with husband Stephen of Massachusetts and Rachael Wolff of Florida; great-grandchildren Andrew, Lily and Kyle Wilson of Massachusetts and Aidan and Alyssa Wolff in Florida; sister-in-law Gene Reale of Westport and several nieces and their families.

She will also be missed by longtime neighbors Dot and Gordon Hall and Barbara and Bernie Dorogusker.

Her family extends special thanks to loving caretakers [or caregivers] Rebecca Korley of Family and Children’s Agency; Clover Scott; Masonicare Hospice, especially nurses Lana and Nancy and Lillian Revel, Associate for Pastoral care at St. Paul’s Church on the Green.

There is a memorial service on Saturday, Jan.14 at 11 a.m.at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the Green, 60 East Ave., Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Paul’s on the Green, 60 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, or Masonicare Home & Health Hospice, 535 Connecticut Ave. Norwalk, CT 06854.