Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, August 21, 2017

Gallery: Westport Views the Eclipse


Scenes in Westport today as hundreds gathered at the Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane and elsewhere to view the partial eclipse. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com and WestportNow.com photos

       Share

Posted 08/21/17 at 03:30 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Longshore Eclipse Watching