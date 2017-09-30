Gallery: Westport Fire Department Promotion Ceremony

Friday, September 29, 2017
Scenes from today’s Westpport Fire Department ceremony promoting three firefighters and honoring Depity Chief Robert Kepchar on his retirement after 39 years. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/29/17 at 05:35 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Woman Arrested for Fraudulent Card Charges
Previous entry: Retirement Hug
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas