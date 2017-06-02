Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, June 02, 2017

Gallery: Westport Fire Department Promotion Ceremony


Scenes from today’s Westport Fire Department promotion ceremony for 13 officers at Westport town Hall. They are filling vacancies created by a wave of retirements in advance of expiration of the current union pension contract. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com and WestportNow.com photos

       Share

Posted 06/02/17 at 04:25 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy