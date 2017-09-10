Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, September 09, 2017

Gallery: Westport Country Playhouse Gala


Scenes from tonight’s Westport Countruy Playhouse gala headlining “Hamilton” Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Jonathan Groff. The gala’s theme “Moonlight Over Venice” evoked the romance and glamor of Italy on the canals. The evening included a cocktail party, followed by a presentation of the Playhouse Leadership Award to Ann Sheffer, a performance by Groff, and dinner. Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com and contributed photos

Posted 09/09/17 at 11:15 PM



