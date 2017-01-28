Gallery: Westport Celebrates National History Day

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Scenes from today’s “Taking a Stand: Westport Celebrates National History Day 2017” event at the Westport Library displaying Staples High School U.S. history students’ projects for the National History Day regional competition in March. Lauren Francese, school social studies coordinatior, said the regional organizers were “overwhelmed” by the prospect of so many Staples entries that the school decided to hold today’s event to provide feedback to students on their efforts. In addition to the exhibits, some students developed websites, made documentary films or put on performances. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com and WestportNow.com photos
Posted 01/28/17 at 02:05 PM
