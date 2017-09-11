Gallery: ‘VOICES: A Concert for Unity’



Scenes from tonight’s ADL “VOICES: A Concert for Unity” at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. It is the first such concert for the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization, which, since its 1913 founding, has worked “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Organizers said the event was planned “to use the power of music to convene people of different background and beliefs from across our area to learn, celebrate our similarities and differences, and forge meaningful relationships.” J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com and WestportNow.com photos