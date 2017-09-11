Gallery: ‘VOICES: A Concert for Unity’

Sunday, September 10, 2017
Scenes from tonight’s ADL “VOICES: A Concert for Unity” at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. It is the first such concert for the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization, which, since its 1913 founding, has worked “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Organizers said the event was planned “to use the power of music to convene people of different background and beliefs from across our area to learn, celebrate our similarities and differences, and forge meaningful relationships.” J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com and WestportNow.com photos
Posted 09/10/17 at 10:24 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Monday, September 11, 2017
Previous entry: Paul Shaffer Among Headliners at ADL Concert
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East