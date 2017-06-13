Gallery: ‘Visioning Open House’ on Saugatuck Master Plan



Scenes from tonight’s Town Hall “community visioning open house” at which the Saugatuck Transit Oriented Design Master Plan Steering Committee invited the public to review and provide feedback on the Saugatuck Master Plan. The lobby and auditorium had stations, manned by the Langon Consulting Group, at which participants viewed proposed layouts, background information, and were able to make comments and ask questions. Each individual was given multiple stick-‘em dots to place on a questionnaire to signify individual priorities of importance regarding Saugatuck. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com