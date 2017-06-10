Gallery: Staples High School Pops Concert

Friday, June 09, 2017
Scenes from tonight’s second annual Staples High School pops concert at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. The sellout event featured Staples musicians and performers as well as the Westport police color guard. Award-wnning actor James Naughton was master of ceremonies. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/09/17 at 10:06 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Saturday, June 10, 2017
Previous entry: ‘Sox, Rods & Rock ‘n Roll’ Benefit for Al’s Angels
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East