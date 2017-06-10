Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, June 09, 2017

Gallery: Staples High School Pops Concert


Scenes from tonight’s second annual Staples High School pops concert at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. The sellout event featured Staples musicians and performers as well as the Westport police color guard. Award-wnning actor James Naughton was master of ceremonies. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

