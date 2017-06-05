Gallery: Rally to Protect Environment

Sunday, June 04, 2017
Scenes from tonight’s Westport rally to protect the environment and protest the U.S. pullout of the Paris Climate Accord. About 60 persons took part in the event, which began on Jesup Green and ended with participants holding a candlelight vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge. WestportNow.com photos
