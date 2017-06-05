Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Gallery: Rally to Protect Environment


Scenes from tonight’s Westport rally to protect the environment and protest the U.S. pullout of the Paris Climate Accord. About 60 persons took part in the event, which began on Jesup Green and ended with participants holding a candlelight vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge. WestportNow.com photos

