Gallery: Playhouse Hosts International Women’s Day Event

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
The Westport Country Playhouse tonight hosted “Letters to Our Daughters,” a special community event honoring International Women’s Day. The event featured a diverse group of performers and writers. Pictured taking their bows are Sharone Sayegh; Farah Bala; Patricia Russo; Ann Harada; Patricia Kalember; Pamela A. Lewis; Kelli O’Hara; Elise Kibler; Danielle Davenport; Wilhelmine Hartong; Aleta Mitchell; Jane Green, and Khadija Gurnah. The program was curated by Samantha Goober and Anne Keefe, Playhouse artist. Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/08/17 at 10:30 PM
Comments
Next entry: Thursday, March 9, 2017
Previous entry: On the Attack
