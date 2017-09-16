Gallery: Opening of Westport Arts Center’s Vivian Maier Exhibit

Friday, September 15, 2017
Scenes from tonight’s opening reception for the Westport Arts Center’s “Vivian Maier - A Lifetime of Photographs” exhibit. Maier was an American street photographer who worked for about 40 years as a nanny, starting in New York City then mostly in Chicago’s North Shore, pursuing photography during her spare time. She died in 2009 at age 83. J.C. Martin and Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/15/17 at 08:30 PM
