Gallery: Mike Connors Service

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Scenes from today’s Saugatuck Congregational Church Service for Mike Connors of Stratford, a well known local bartender, Staples and Syracuse University football player, and Staples coach. He died Feb. 15 at age 58. His sister, Kelli-Connors-Gower of Maine, sang “You’ve Got a Friend,” a tribute to her brother. Kyle Connors, his brother, said: “Mike was charismatic and kind ... It was fun to go anywhere with him. Wherever you go, someone says, What’s up, big Mike?’ Everyone knew him.” Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/22/17 at 01:43 PM
