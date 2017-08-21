Gallery: Library’s ‘River of Names’ in Spotlight



A look at the Westport Library’s “River of Names,” the 26-foot mural by artist Marian Grebow commissioned in 1997 as a fundraising effort. The library plans to remove the mural and put it in storage as it embarks on its transformaiton project. The libary says plans are in place to reinstall the mural once the construction is completed. However, Grebow, original fundraisers Dorothy Curran and Mary Lou Cummings, among others, have expressed concerns over the library’s plans for the mural’s removal, storage, and reinstallation. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com