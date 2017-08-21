Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Gallery: Library’s ‘River of Names’ in Spotlight


A look at the Westport Library’s “River of Names,” the 26-foot mural by artist Marian Grebow commissioned in 1997 as a fundraising effort. The library plans to remove the mural and put it in storage as it embarks on its transformaiton project. The libary says plans are in place to reinstall the mural once the construction is completed. However, Grebow, original fundraisers Dorothy Curran and Mary Lou Cummings, among others, have expressed concerns over the library’s plans for the mural’s removal, storage, and reinstallation. Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/20/17 at 09:35 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy