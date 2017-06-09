Gallery: Friends of Westport Public Art Collection Fundraiser

Thursday, June 08, 2017
There was a “Second Story Moonlight” fundraiser tonight hosted by Friends of the Westport Public Art Collection (WESPAC) at Rive Bistro, 299 Riverside Ave. The event showcased WESPAC-owned art in town schools and public buildings, including works by Warhol, Matisse, Cezanne, Miro and others. in addition, there was a silent auction featuring works created by local artists Ann Chernow, Larry Silver, Leonard Everett Fisher, Hardie Gramatky, and Miggs Burroughs. Lynn U. Miller and Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
