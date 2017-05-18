Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Gallery Farmers Market Opens 12th Season


Scenes from today’s opening day of the Westport Farmers Market at the Imperial Avenue parking lot. Despite summer-like temperatures into the 90s, crowds turned out for the start of the harvest season. Phyllis Groner for for WestportNow.com and WestportNow.com photos

