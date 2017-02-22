Gallery: Design Within Reach Opens

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Scenes from the new Design Within Reach store, which opened today at 154 Post Road East in the former longtime home of the U.S. Post Office. One of the store officials said as recently as Saturday someone entered the store with arms full of mail, asking what happened to the post office. The store includes a large patio area, which will open in the warm weather to display patio furniture. Design Within Reach, which formerly had a store on Elm Street, replaced the Post 154 Restaurant, which closed in January 2016. WestportNow.com photos
