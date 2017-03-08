(Gallery) Comings & Goings: Jesup Hall Opens

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Bill Taibe (r) and partner Massimo Tullio today opened their new restaurant, Jesup Hall, in Westport’s Old Town Hall, 90 Post Road East. Taibe, who brought Le Farm, The Whelk, and Kawa Ni to Westport, said, “Jesup Hall is a mix of Westport’s history. It pays homage to Morris Jesup who had a strong hand in Westport and it’s the former Town Hall site.” He said the restaurant is similar to LeFarm, not just in the type of cuisine it serves, “but the lifestyle it emits.” Taibe added: “We’re going to take our time to let the menu evolve. Our customers will make it clear what they like.” He said the menu now ranges from burgers — with all meat coming from Fleisher’s Craft Butchery — to appetizers like foie gras roti and entries like slow roasted duck breast and grass fed beef rib steak.” Tullio describes the wine list as “new world wine with an old world feel — it’s fuller in body. We offer great wines from vineyards in Ontario, Canada and Washington state.” Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/07/17 at 07:12 PM
