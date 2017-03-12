Gallery: Building Westport One LEGO at a Time

Sunday, March 12, 2017
A Westport Historical Society event, “Come Build Westport –- One LEGO at a Time,” was held today at Branson Hall at Christ & Holy Trinity Church. Participants -– 45 children helped by 37 parents and friends—were invited to use 75,000 LEGO blocks to construct 22 Westport buildings, which were then laid out on a large Westport map. The program was designed by award-winning architect Stephen W. Schwartz and sponsored by Karen Berkemeyer Home, a kitchen and bath design firm located at 175 Post Road West, Westport. Said Schwartz: “The goal is to make the public aware of the town’s rich architectural heritage, so that when they are out and about they might notice the design features that make some of Westport’s buildings notable.” Larry Untermeyer for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/12/17 at 07:54 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Stocking Up
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net