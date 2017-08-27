Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, August 27, 2017

Full House for Levitt Season Finale

WestportNow.com Image
There was a full house tonight for the closing night of the Levitt Pavilion’s 44th season. Headlining the finale was Beau Bolero, a Steely Dan cover band. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

