From Westport to Bridgeport

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Members of the Kings Highway Elementary School PTA pack books from their One Book, One School reading initiative to be donated to the Luis Munoz Elementary School in Bridgeport. The project involved every family receiving the book “Gooseberry Park” to help promote reading at home with family members. The school’s literacy team then asked the families to consider donating their gently used books back to the school so they could be donated. Pictured (l-r) are Tracey Carbone, Kisha Canady, Cheryl Smith, John Brakeman and Tara Doyle. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 03/08/17 at 09:52 AM
Comments
Next entry: Drew D. Tursi, 30
Previous entry: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - International Women’s Day
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net