Friends of Westport Public Art Collections Fundraiser Set for June 8

Friends of the Westport Public Art Collections (WestPAC), Inc. invite the community to attend “Second Story Moonlight,” an inaugural fundraising event to support WestPAC and the educational uses of the collection.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at Rive Bistro, 229 Riverside Ave, Westport. Tickets are $90 and may be purchased by visiting https://www.westportarts.org/moonlight.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to view a special one-night only exhibit of art from the Westport Public Art Collections including works by Picasso, Matisse, Warhol, Motherwell, Rothenberg, Miro, Christo and Jean-Claude and Calder.

The evening will also include a silent auction of selected works by emerging and globally recognized local artists, and items donated by noted collectors.

Artists and donors include Ann Chernow, Hardie Gramatky, Larry Silver, Leonard Everett Fisher, Brooke Maples, Nell Bernegger, Miggs Burroughs, and Aneta Bartos. A highlight of the auction will be a Sunday B. Morning edition of “Flowers” by Andy Warhol.

“The collection is a reflection of Westport’s legacy as a world class arts community. We are so fortunate to be able to enjoy these works in our schools and town buildings on a daily basis,” said Nancy Diamond, chair of the Westport Arts Advisory Committee.

“Friends” of WestPAC, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit established as an extension of the Westport Permanent Art Committee to support the fiscal needs of the art collection.

“Second Story Moonlight” will raise funds for the care, conservation, maintenance, display, and educational uses of the over 1,500 works by notable American artists in the collection for the benefit of present and future generations of students and residents.