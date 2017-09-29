Friday, September 29, 2017



10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Anyone Can Use ... Cloud Computing

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Stand-Up Comedy & Open Mic Night

8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

