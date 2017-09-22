Friday, September 22, 2017 - Autumn Begins

Friday, September 22, 2017
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
4:02 p.m. - Northern Hemisphere - Autumnal Equinox
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit Opening: “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Del Water Gap w/ Copilot
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 09/22/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Previous entry: Oct. 1 Playhouse Symposium Features Playwright
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East