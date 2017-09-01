Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 01, 2017

Friday, September 1, 2017


8 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Wash & Wax (791 Post Road East) - 17th Annual Good Neighbor Day Charity Car Wash
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Teen Gaming Night
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

