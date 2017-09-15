Friday, September 15, 2017



9:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Commission for Senior Services

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Anyone Can Use ... Evernote

1:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Tom Appleby

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

6 p.m. - 134 Cross Highway - Wakeman Town Farm Open House

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Opening of the Vivian Maier Exhibition

6:30 p.m. - Earthplace - Family Campfire

8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar