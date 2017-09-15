Friday, September 15, 2017
9:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Commission for Senior Services
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
11 a.m. - Westport Library - Anyone Can Use ... Evernote
1:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Tom Appleby
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
6 p.m. - 134 Cross Highway - Wakeman Town Farm Open House
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Opening of the Vivian Maier Exhibition
6:30 p.m. - Earthplace - Family Campfire
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 09/15/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Next entry: Storm Clouds on the Horizon
Previous entry: Few Attend Public Hearing for New Town Plan
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East