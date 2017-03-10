Friday, March 10, 2017
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
11 a.m. - Westport Library - Anyone Can Use ... Canva
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
3 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES: Make a Stop-Motion Movie with Jhonny Parks
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Middle School Layover & Movie “Moana”
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “Rise & Fall” by Eric Burns
Posted 03/10/17 at 12:05 AM
