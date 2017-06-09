Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, June 09, 2017

Friday, June 9, 2017


10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Staples High School 2nd Annual Pops Concert
7 p.m. - Dragone Showroom (176 Post Road West) - Sox, Rods & Rock n’ Roll benefit for Al’s Angels
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “The 39 Steps”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 06/09/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink