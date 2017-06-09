Friday, June 9, 2017

Friday, June 09, 2017
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Staples High School 2nd Annual Pops Concert
7 p.m. - Dragone Showroom (176 Post Road West) - Sox, Rods & Rock n’ Roll benefit for Al’s Angels
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “The 39 Steps”
