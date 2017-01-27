Friday, January 27, 2017



10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Anyone Can Use ... PowerPoint 2013

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Opening Reception, “MORE Than Words/As We Are”

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar