Friday, January 20, 2017



9:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Commission for Senior Services

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Anyone Can Use ... Instagram

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Inauguration of President Trump

11:45 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Healthy Living: Live Your Life Without Body Blockages

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

6 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

