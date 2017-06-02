Freedom Tower View From Compo

Thursday, June 01, 2017
A view tonight of New York’s Freedom Tower from Westport’s Compo Beach. Said photographer Robert Hermenze: “I was standing just west of the cannons on the small jetty. The freedom tower is clearly visible from Compo Beach to a good eye. It’s even better viewed with a pair of binoculars. It turns out Sherwood Island is not the only good viewing spot if you know where on the horizon to look.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Robert Hermenze for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/01/17 at 10:10 PM
