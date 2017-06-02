Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Freedom Tower View From Compo

WestportNow.com Image
A view tonight of New York’s Freedom Tower from Westport’s Compo Beach. Said photographer Robert Hermenze: “I was standing just west of the cannons on the small jetty. The freedom tower is clearly visible from Compo Beach to a good eye. It’s even better viewed with a pair of binoculars. It turns out Sherwood Island is not the only good viewing spot if you know where on the horizon to look.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Robert Hermenze for WestportNow.com

Posted 06/01/17 at 10:10 PM  Permalink



Comments

