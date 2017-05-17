Four Westport Restaurants Cited for Healthy Menu Options

The Westport-Weston Health District today announced the launch a “Healthy for Life Project” that highlights four Westport restaurants for offering healthier menu options.





The effort, with partner health districts in Norwalk and Fairfield, kicks off with a party on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane.

Guests will taste “delicious, healthy options from participating local restaurants and receive a free raffle ticket for the chance to win restaurant gift cards and other prizes,” an announcement said. Also, the YMCA is offering a free day pass for attendees to use the Y on the day of the event.

Initial Westport restaurants cited as offering healthier menu options include bartaco, 20 Wilton Road; Freshii, 1 Main St., Roly Poly, 45 Saugatuck Ave., and Subway, 940 Post Road East. Click HERE for details on menu items selected at each restaurant and on the program.

The Eat Well program is part of the Healthy for Life Project, whose mission is to reduce and prevent obesity and chronic disease by promoting healthy lifestyles. The Project’s overall goal is to help people eat well, move more, and live a healthier, happier life, the announcement said.