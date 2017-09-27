Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Four Staples Students Are Merit Semifinalists

Four members of the Staples Class of 2018 have qualified as National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Pictured (l-r) Nicole Arellano, Jessica Xu, Marshall Heiser, and Leya Luo.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

