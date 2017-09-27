Four Staples Students Are Merit Semifinalists

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Four members of the Staples Class of 2018 have qualified as National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Pictured (l-r) Nicole Arellano, Jessica Xu, Marshall Heiser, and Leya Luo. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
