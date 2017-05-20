Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Cinema Initiative Screening of Sweet Liberty, Saturday, May 20, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Four Dads Lead Fundraising Effort

WestportNow.com Image
Four Westport dads today led an effort to raise funds to find a cure for Crohn’s and Colitis. Peter Bassler, David Baker, David Popkin and David Kaplan clipped their bikes to the trainers at Total Training and Endurance, 772 Post Road East, and invited Westporters to join them until 6 p.m. The fathers share in common the fact that they are all parents of children that suffer from Crohn’s. Their event is called “12 Hours 4 $12K” with the goal to raise $12,000 each and hopefully $50,000 overall. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 05/20/17 at 02:58 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Not a Good Beach Day

Previous entry: Joined By a Common Goal