Four Dads Lead Fundraising Effort



Four Westport dads today led an effort to raise funds to find a cure for Crohn’s and Colitis. Peter Bassler, David Baker, David Popkin and David Kaplan clipped their bikes to the trainers at Total Training and Endurance, 772 Post Road East, and invited Westporters to join them until 6 p.m. The fathers share in common the fact that they are all parents of children that suffer from Crohn’s. Their event is called “12 Hours 4 $12K” with the goal to raise $12,000 each and hopefully $50,000 overall. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

