Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Former Police Chief Nabbed on DUI Charge

Police arrested former Police Chief Alfred Fiore on a charge of operating under the influence following a minor motor vehicle accident, police said today.

Alfred Fiore: free on $250 bond. Westport police photo

Police said on Friday at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a minor accident on Compo Road South.

“Operator Alfred Fiore smelled of an alcoholic beverage,” said Lt. David Farrell. “After being given the standard field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters.”

He said Fiore, 61, refused to submit to the breath test and was released on a $250 bond for a court date of June 5. A 33-year member of the department, Fiore served as chief from 2004 to 2011.

