Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Football Wreckers Hold Dueling Car Washes

WestportNow.com Image
The Staples Gridiron Club held dueling car washes today to benefit the Staples football team. The event, held at ASF Sports & Outdoors, 1560 Post Road East, and Dragone Classic Motorcars, 176 Post Road West, raised more than $2,000 in support of team expenses and scholarships.  Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 09/17/17 at 06:44 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy