Football Wreckers Hold Dueling Car Washes

Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Staples Gridiron Club held dueling car washes today to benefit the Staples football team. The event, held at ASF Sports & Outdoors, 1560 Post Road East, and Dragone Classic Motorcars, 176 Post Road West, raised more than $2,000 in support of team expenses and scholarships. Contributed photo
