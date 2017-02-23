Food for Thought With Author Jane Green

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Westport best selling author Jane Green was at the Westport Library tonight sharing stories about how she wrote her first cookbook. “Good Taste: Simple, Delicious Recipes for Family and Friends.” “Food and cooking have always been a part of our lives,” she said. “I’m fearless. Mostly my efforts were very good. Sometimes they were very bad.” She said to improve her skills, she graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York and then started to put some recipes in her books. Green showed off an illustration of a pumpkin gingerbread truffle that was her mother-in-law’s recipe. “It was fantastic,” she said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/23/17 at 10:14 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Spicer: Malloy’s Immigration Policy Ignores the Law
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net