Food Allergy Heroes’ Walk Attracts Hundreds

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Almost 300 persons participated today in the annual Food Allergy Heroes Walk fundraiser at Sherwood Island State Par. The goal of the event is to “raise critical funds and awareness to create a safer, more inclusive world for the 15 million Americans with food allergies,” according to Lisa Hofmeister, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organizer. Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe read a proclamation declaring today Food Allergy Heroes Walk day in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/23/17 at 03:07 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: In for the Touchdown
Previous entry: Police: Superstorm Sandy Scammer Arrested
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East