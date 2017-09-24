Food Allergy Heroes’ Walk Attracts Hundreds



Almost 300 persons participated today in the annual Food Allergy Heroes Walk fundraiser at Sherwood Island State Par. The goal of the event is to “raise critical funds and awareness to create a safer, more inclusive world for the 15 million Americans with food allergies,” according to Lisa Hofmeister, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organizer. Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe read a proclamation declaring today Food Allergy Heroes Walk day in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

