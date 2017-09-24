Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Food Allergy Heroes’ Walk Attracts Hundreds

WestportNow.com Image
Almost 300 persons participated today in the annual Food Allergy Heroes Walk fundraiser at Sherwood Island State Par. The goal of the event is to “raise critical funds and awareness to create a safer, more inclusive world for the 15 million Americans with food allergies,” according to Lisa Hofmeister, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organizer. Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe read a proclamation declaring today Food Allergy Heroes Walk day in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/23/17 at 03:07 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy