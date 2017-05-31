Foggy Cloud Bank Prompts Fire Call

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
UPDATE A thick fog bank moved along the Long Island Sound shore late today, prompting a call to the Westport Fire Department of a possible fire somewhere in Saugatuck Shores. A Westport police marine unit went out to check and reported zero visibility along the shore. This view is off of Compo Beach. The National Weather Service later issued a dense fog advisory for Westport and area until 4 a.m. Thursday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Brett Doonan for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/31/17 at 06:19 PM
