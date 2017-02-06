Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, February 06, 2017

Flu Cases on the Rise; WWHD Still has Vaccine

The Westport Weston Health District, (WWHD) noting that flu activity continues to increase throughout the nation and is widespread in Connecticut, says it still has vaccine available.

If you have not received your annual flu vaccination, you are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible, an announcement said.

“The flu season will peak around February and March but the season can continue until May, so it is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Mark Cooper, WWHD director of health.

And Monica Wheeler, registered nurse, said the district has seen a significant spike in locally reported cases.

WWHD continues to offer the injectable vaccine for persons 3 and older, and the high dose vaccine for persons 65 years and older, both preservative-free, the announcement said.

Recent studies endorsed by the CDC have found that the standard flu vaccine tended to wear off more quickly in older adults and that the high dose vaccine has been shown to improve the production of antibodies, thus providing a stronger immune response.

The injectable flu vaccine for those under 65 years of age is quadrivalent, which means it contains four influenza strains; two influenza A and two influenza B strains.

The high-dose flu vaccine for those over 65 years of age is a trivalent vaccine and contains two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain.

“The most important issue is to get vaccinated,” said Cooper. “Getting your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting sick from the flu virus and prevent spreading it to others.”

The cost for seasonal vaccine is $45 and high-dose is $65 cash, MasterCard or Visa. WWHD accepts Medicare Part B, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, and ConnectiCare insurances.

Participants must bring their insurance cards to the clinic for billing purposes. To schedule an appointment, call (203) 227.9571 ext. 231.

Posted 02/06/17 at 01:06 PM



Next entry: Westporter Stars in WCT Production of ‘Doubt: A Parable’

Previous entry: Registration Open for Special Olympics Compo Plunge

