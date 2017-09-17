Flames Heavily Damage Saugatuck Avenue Home

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Flames today heavily damaged a home at 298 Saugatuck Ave. Firefighters from surrounding communities were summoned to help fight the blaze, the largest in Westport since the Saugatuck Congregational Church burned in November 2011. No one was at home at the time, but a pet cat was saved by firefighters. Cause of the fire was under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was reported by a passerby at 2:23 p.m. and declared extinguished at 4:44 p.m., said Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ellen Beth Van Buskirk Knapp for WestportNow.com
