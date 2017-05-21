Five Saugatuck Rowing Boats Qualify for Youth Nationals

Sunday, May 21, 2017
Five boats from Westport’s Saugatuck Rowing Club today qualified at USRowing’s Northeast Youth Regionals in Worcester, Massachusetts for the USRowing Youth Nationals next month in Sarasota, Florida. Of the five SRC qualifying boats, two earned first-place finishes: the women’s varsity youth 8+ (above) and women’s varsity youth 4+. Finishing second in a photo finish was the men’s varsity youth 4+. Also qualifying for nationals by placing third in their races were the women’s lightweight youth 4+ and the men’s lightweight youth 8+. Pictured are (l-r) Sophie Pendrill, Caitlin Esse, Grace McGinley (Westport), Tatiana Chermayeff, Charlotte Powers, coxswain; Willemijn ten Cate (Westport), Kelsey McGinley (Westport), Imogen Ratcliffe (Westport) and Noelle Amlicke (Westport). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 05/21/17 at 08:32 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Learning the Colonial Way
