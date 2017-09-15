First Selectman Candidates’ Forum Set for Sept. 27 at Temple Israel

Thursday, September 14, 2017
The four candidates for Westport’s first selectman are scheduled to square off at a candidates’ forum at Temple Israel at 14 Coleytown Road on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m., temple officials said today.
“This will be an opportunity for Westporters to hear the candidates’ views on some of the most important issues facing our community, and to pose questions of the candidates as well,” the announcement said.
The four candidates vying for the town’s top post this November are current First Selectman Jim Marpe, a Republican, Melissa Kane, a Democrat, Jonathan Suggs, who is running as an Independent, and Timothy J. Elgin, who is unaffiliated.
According to Temple Israel, the event is free and open to the public and being co-sponsored with the Conservative Synagogue, Saugatuck Congregational Church, Green’s Farms Church, and United Methodist Church.
Posted 09/14/17 at 06:53 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Finally Ground is Broken
Previous entry: In Support of ‘Dreamers’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East