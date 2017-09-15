First Selectman Candidates’ Forum Set for Sept. 27 at Temple Israel

The four candidates for Westport’s first selectman are scheduled to square off at a candidates’ forum at Temple Israel at 14 Coleytown Road on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m., temple officials said today.

“This will be an opportunity for Westporters to hear the candidates’ views on some of the most important issues facing our community, and to pose questions of the candidates as well,” the announcement said.

The four candidates vying for the town’s top post this November are current First Selectman Jim Marpe, a Republican, Melissa Kane, a Democrat, Jonathan Suggs, who is running as an Independent, and Timothy J. Elgin, who is unaffiliated.

According to Temple Israel, the event is free and open to the public and being co-sponsored with the Conservative Synagogue, Saugatuck Congregational Church, Green’s Farms Church, and United Methodist Church.