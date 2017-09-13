Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Tuesday, September 12, 2017

First Place Winners in Young Shoots Competition

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Arts Center and Westport Farmers’ Market tonight announced and honored the finalists in the third annual Young Shoots student digital photography competition at a gallery-like reception at Sugar & Olives restaurant. Pictured are first place winners in each age group who won an opportunity to co-lead a photo shoot at The Whelk restaurant with renowned chef Bill Taibe (r) and a $100 cash prize. They are (l-r) Lil Dowell (ages 15-18), Samantha Henske (ages 8-10), and Josh Suggs (ages 10-14). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Adriana Reis for WestportNow.com

