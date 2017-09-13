First Place Winners in Young Shoots Competition

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The Westport Arts Center and Westport Farmers’ Market tonight announced and honored the finalists in the third annual Young Shoots student digital photography competition at a gallery-like reception at Sugar & Olives restaurant. Pictured are first place winners in each age group who won an opportunity to co-lead a photo shoot at The Whelk restaurant with renowned chef Bill Taibe (r) and a $100 cash prize. They are (l-r) Lil Dowell (ages 15-18), Samantha Henske (ages 8-10), and Josh Suggs (ages 10-14). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Adriana Reis for WestportNow.com
