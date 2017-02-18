Firefighters Pay Tribute to One of Their Own

Saturday, February 18, 2017
Under an American flag held aloft by the Westport (r) and Wilton Fire Department ladder trucks, the Connecticut Firefighters Pipes and Drums today joined firefighters from Westport, Bridgeport, Norwalk, and Wilton to pay tribute to Philip Reeves, a former Westport, Wilton, and Bridgeport firefighter and U.S. Army veteran who died Feb. 7 at age 57. (See WestportNow Feb. 13, 2017) The funeral service at St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Wilton, was followed by a burial ceremony with a 21-gun salute and presentation of the folded casket flag to his wife, Robyn. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/18/17 at 11:35 AM
Comments
Next entry: Warm Winter Day: No. Golf, No Cross-Country Skiing
Previous entry: Comings & Goings: Orangetheory Fitness to PRE
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net