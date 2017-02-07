Firefighters Celebrate Return of Military Vet

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Westport firefighters today celebrated the return of fellow firefighter James “Doc” Branson from a year’s military deployment to Jordan by taking down the Blue Star Flag, which flew at fire headquarters during his time overseas. Branson served with the U.S. Marines as an adviser with Security Cooperation Team-Jordan. He returned to fire duty this week. Since 2001, the Westport Fire Department has had six members serve on active military duty. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
