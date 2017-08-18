Fire Department Welcomes Five New Firefighters

Before five new firefighters were sworn in today by Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe, Fire Chief Robert Yost told them to “expect to hear the endless barking of orders, relentless demands and the highest expectations.”



First Selectman Jim Marpe swears in new firefighters (l-r) Robert Vargo, Vincent DelVechhio. Andrew Ponticiello, Joshua Taylor, and Francis Oldham. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

“Why?” asked Yost. “Because I, along with your fellow officers, are here to make you the best firefighter you can be. To be prepared for when the tones sound and the sirens wail.”

The five new firefighters sworn in and had badges pinned on them by family members are: Francis Oldham, 31, of Bethel; Andrew Ponticello, 23, of Mamaroneck, N.Y; Vincent DelVecchio, 28, of Stratford; Robert Wargo, 27, a Stratford resident; and Joshua Taylor of New Fairfield.

“I’m very excited,” said Ponticello prior to the ceremony’s start. “This has got be one of the best things to happen to me.”

Adding new hires alleviates some of the strain the department has felt since 10 veteran firefighters retired at the end of June.

Deputy Chief Robert Kepchar, who was present at today’s ceremony, leaves Sept. 29. Yost said another six would come on board in the spring.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Firefighter Nick Marsan, who heads the firefighters union. “It’s great to welcome new members to our department. It’s bittersweet that we lost a lot of leadership.”

The longtime firefighters retired, some earlier than expected, because the pension contract currently in state mandated binding arbitration could possibly have made them switch from defined benefits to defined contributions.

Marsan has argued that when they joined the department, defined benefits were part of the agreement. All new hires have defined contributions.

Before swearing in the new firefighters, Marpe welcomed their families.

“I welcome your families to the family of Westport,” Marpe said. “Our community looks at our firefights as part of their family, too.”

—James Lomuscio