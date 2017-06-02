Fire Department Promotes 13

Friday, June 02, 2017
Following a wave of retirements, the Westport Fire Department today promote 13 firefighters in a Town Hall ceremony. Family, friends, and fellow firefighters, active and retired, from Westport and surrounding communities gave them a standing ovation. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
